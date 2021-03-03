Crusader Kings III Is Getting Very Into Writing Poetry

Crusader Kings III has always had poetry — some romance paths would even adjust its quality depending on the skill of your pursuer — but the game is about to go all in on it, adding it as a character trait and even creating a generator that will write your ruler’s musings for you.

The game’s upcoming 1.3 patch is adding a few new features, like a more brutal and impactful winter (at least in certain regions), but this poetry stuff has really captured my heart. If you get the “poet” trait as a ruler, you’ll be able to create your own literary masterpieces, choosing a theme (romance, legacy, strife, etc) before having info fed into a poetry machine:

Once we know the theme and subject (if any), we can feed that into custom localisation functions that randomise a couplet. At present, we have both intro and outro functions for each theme, as well as title generation, allowing us to generate ditties between two and four lines in length plus title, though I hope to expand on these in future.

The results are pretty good! Here are a few examples Paradox provided:

Poetry won’t just be used for idle pursuits, either. Sometimes it can be used in…darker circumstances.

Screenshot: Paradox

The update should be coming soon.