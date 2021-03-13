See Games Differently

Crusader Kings III’s First DLC Is Viking-Themed, Releases March 16

Zack Zwiezen

Published 7 hours ago: March 14, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Image: Paradox Interactive
Crusader Kings III, one of the best games released last year, is getting its first DLC. And you don’t have to wait long, it released in three days on March 16.

This new DLC, The Northern Lords Flavour Pack, was announced during Paradox Interactive’s PDX Insider video showcase. According to Paradox, this new DLC is Norse-themed and will bring new music, art, 3D models, events, and decisions.

Here’s an in-depth look at the new DLC.

While this all sounds great, be aware this isn’t a big, new expansion. This is instead a smaller, more focused DLC. It releases on Tuesday, March 16 on PC.

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

Crusader Kings III is a game that takes in 600 years of human history, from the 9th century through to the 15th, with all the geopolitical conflict, religious turmoil and interpersonal struggles that went along with it. So…where do we even begin with this game, let along this review?

Read more
Crusader Kings III Patches Are Already Works Of Art

Crusader Kings III Patches Are Already Works Of Art

Crusader Kings II had the best patches, so its sequel Crusader Kings III has a lot to live up to. It’s off to a good start though, with its first update today full of welcome changes both big and small.

Read more

