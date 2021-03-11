DC Drops a Ton of Comics News, Including an Amazing Anthology of Its LGTBQIA+ Heroes

I’m not sure why DC Comics decided March 11 was the right day to make a ton of announcements, but I’m glad it did, because all the news ranges from good to great. In addition to an anthology featuring tales of DC’s queer heroes by all-queer creative teams, the animated series’ Batman takes on the Court of Owls, Lobo’s daughter Crush gets her own series, and two Arrowverse stars write adventures for the comics incarnations of their characters.

Just in time for Pride month this June, the 80-page DC Pride anthology will feature nine stories about some of the DC universe’s queer heroes, along with character profiles, profiles of the actors who have portrayed them in live-action (assuming they’ve made that jump), what I presume are going to be very non-salacious pin-ups, and more. Here’s who’s getting stories, and who’s telling them:

Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachel Stott

Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

Joining DC’s Pride celebrations will be the launch of Crush and Lobo, a six-issue miniseries about the half-Czarnian, former Teen Titan Crush deciding to track down her father, the infamous bounty hunter Lobo, to “get her baggage sorted” after a breakup with her girlfriend. This will almost certainly involve a lot of punching. Additionally, nine comics will get variant Pride covers, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. This is all a very, very cool thing for DC Comics to do!

By the way, Nicole Maines, write of DC Pride’s Dreamer tale? She’s currently starring as Dreamer/Nia Nal on Supergirl, but she’s not the only Arrowverse star who’s been given this opportunity. The second to take a turn at writing comics is Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox on Batwoman, and will tell one of the non-rural legends — about Luke, naturally — featured in Batman: Urban Legends #4, hitting June 8. Check out the cover below!

Finally, there’s more good news on the Bat-Front as The Batman Adventures, the continuation of the beloved ‘90s cartoon Batman: The Animated Series, will get a second “season” premiering June 1 in print, but May 6 on digital. Written by B:TAS producers and writer Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, the aptly titled Batman: The Adventures Continue will pit Batman against the Court of Owls, which will require the help of Deadman for some reason.

That’s quite a lot going on in June, but apparently, that’s not all. Gizmodo will let you know what else DC has going on as soon as we can.

