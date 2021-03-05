See Games Differently

Diablo II: Resurrected Will Work With Your Decades-Old Saves

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: March 6, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:blizzard entertainment
blizzard gamesblizzcondiablogamesmatthew cederquistmultiplayer online gamesrole playing video gamessaid cederquistsaved gamevideo gamesvideo games with isometric graphicsvideo gamingwindows games
Diablo II: Resurrected Will Work With Your Decades-Old Saves
Image: Blizzard
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Have a special Necromancer you’ve been farming Diablo II with for years? There’s good news: Diablo II Resurrected will let you import them to continue commanding armies of the dead over 20 years later.

Out later this year on consoles and PC, the new remaster will still work with players’ original save files, Blizzard confirmed in an interview with IGN Middle East yesterday. “Yes! Keep your old save files,” Diablo II: Resurrected game producer Matthew Cederquist said. “Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local single-player save files will carry over.”

While the remaster is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, as well as next-gen consoles, importing your save data will obviously only work with the PC version. In addition to being a visual overhaul of the game, Resurrected will also support cross-progression and a shared stash between all of your characters. Players interested in retaining the original look and feel of the game will also be able to toggle between the remaster and legacy versions.

I never got too deep into Blizzard’s loot dungeon crawler myself, but I know people whose entire lives it consumed back in the early aughts. Having the opportunity to easily revisit those monuments to mouse-clicking will I’m sure be both a blessing and a curse. Said Cederquist, “[When it worked], we were like, ‘ok, that’s the best feature ever.’”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.