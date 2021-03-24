See Games Differently

Dodo Is Flogging Its NBN 100 Plan For Only $72

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 9:35 am -
Filed to:dodo
nbnnbn 100nbn plansxpost
Dodo Is Flogging Its NBN 100 Plan For Only $72
Image: Marvel Studios
Are you on the hunt for a cheap NBN 100? Maybe you’re unhappy with how much you’re paying for your current connection, or you need something a bit beefier than an NBN 50 connection? Whatever your reason is, you’ll want to check out this NBN 100 deal from Dodo.

For the first six months you’re with the provider, you’ll only have to pay $72 per month. After this discount period ends, the price will jump back up to the usual $85 per month. In terms of typical evening speeds, Dodo’s NBN 100 plan is around 82 Mbps, which is pretty standard for this connection.

You can check out the details of this plan here:

This plan is available as a 12-month contract or as month-to-month. The 12-month contract has no setup fees, but you’ll need to pay a $120 modem fee if you go month-to-month.

This Dodo offer is only available until March 30.

At this moment in time, Dodo’s NBN 100 plan is only available to on fibre to the premises (FTTP), fibre to the curb (FTTC) or hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) connections. If you don’t have one of these connection types, well, you’re out of luck.

You can read our full explainer about the different kinds of NBN connections here.

How does this compare to other NBN 100 plans?

Most discounted NBN 100 plans usually sit around the $75 per month mark, and range up to $90 per month. This discount makes Dodo’s NBN 100 plan the cheapest on the market.

In terms of evening speeds, Dodo sits in the same early 80 Mbps range as most other NBN providers. It’s outdone by Spintel and Superloop, which both have a typical evening speed of 90 Mbps. Compared to Dodo’s price, you’ll only be paying a little bit extra per month with these two providers as well.

