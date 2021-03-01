See Games Differently

Fans Have Already Upscaled The Leaked Elden Ring Trailer

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 32 mins ago: March 2, 2021 at 9:27 am -
Filed to:elden ring
leaks
Fans Have Already Upscaled The Leaked Elden Ring Trailer
Image: Elden Ring
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Two years have gone by without so much as a hint of news, so the second any Elden Ring leaks hit the internet fans were naturally going to go ballistic.

Much like what happened to the game we now know as Hogwarts Legacy, some very shaky, over-the-shoulder camera footage of an Elden Ring trailer leaked online overnight.

The game, a collaboration between legendary Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki and author George R.R. Martin, is set in a dark fantasy world that’s supposedly “full of things that” From Software wasn’t able to do in the Souls games.

So when the indication of some leaky cam footage hit YouTube, people went nuts. And because the footage was so blurry and scrappy, fans naturally figured: that’s fine, we’ll just use AI to remaster it on the fly.

Fans have been upscaling games into 4K and 8K for ages with the versatility of machine learning and neural networks. The Elden Ring blur-cam was upscaled using Topaz Video Enhance, the same tool that was used to upscale this Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer into 8K.

The important part in all of this, of course, is whether the Elden Ring footage is real. There’s been multiple verifications from different sources online saying that it was, and there’s growing chatter that we’ll get an official look at Elden Ring soon.

If you don’t mind watching videos in pure potato quality, there’s about a minute and a half of footage below. It’s hard to make out anything, and there’ll likely be an official trailer in due course. But if you just can’t wait, here’s the footage that is floating around.

For more information about Elden Ring — at least the little that’s been confirmed thus far — we’ve got a wrap of all the available details here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.