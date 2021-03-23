Every Big Game Coming Out In Autumn 2021

Depending on where you live, you might still be stuck inside this autumn. Well, at least you’ll have games like Monster Hunter Rise, Outriders, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition to play while you continue waiting for things to get back to normal out there.
A lot of old games are getting ported to new consoles and platforms this autumn. But more games for more folks is a good thing in my book! Most of the bigger games arrive later in the season. New Pokemon Snap and Returnal drop in April, Resident Evil Village and Deathloop in May, and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sneaks in June, just a few days after winter starts.
And because covid-19 is still around, be prepared for many of these games to slip out of autumn or even 2021 altogether. We’ll try to keep this list up-to-date as delays get announced.
March 23
Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | Switch
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC
March 24
Tales From The Borderlands | Switch
March 25
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC
Octopath Traveller | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
March 26
It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Balan Wonderworld | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Monster Hunter Rise | Switch
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PC
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
March 29
Doom 3 VR Edition | PSVR
March 30
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PC
Kingdom Hearts: HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix | PC
Kingdom Hearts: HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PC
Kingdom Hearts: III | PC
Evil Genius 2 | PC
March 31
My Time at Sandrock | PC
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance | PC
April 1
Outriders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
April 6
Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5, PS4, PC
Star Wars: Republic Commando | PS4, Switch
April 8
Cosy Grove | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
April 9
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | Switch, PC
April 15
SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PS4
April 20
MLB The Show 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
April 22
MotoGP 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
April 23
Judgment | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4, Xbox One, PC
April 30
R-Type Final 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Terminator: Resistance | PS5
Returnal | PS5
New Pokémon Snap | Switch
May 7
Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
Resident Evil Re:Verse | PS4, Xbox One, PC
May 10
Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
May 14
Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
May 21
Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Deathloop | PS5, PC
Miitopia | Switch
May 25
Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Maneater | Switch
June 1
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PC, Mac
Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
June 4
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch
June 8
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PS4, Xbox One
Chivalry 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
Neptunia ReVerse | PS5
June 10
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5
June 11
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
Guilty Gear: Strive | PS5, PS4, PC
