Every Big Game Coming Out In Autumn 2021

Depending on where you live, you might still be stuck inside this autumn. Well, at least you’ll have games like Monster Hunter Rise, Outriders, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition to play while you continue waiting for things to get back to normal out there.

A lot of old games are getting ported to new consoles and platforms this autumn. But more games for more folks is a good thing in my book! Most of the bigger games arrive later in the season. New Pokemon Snap and Returnal drop in April, Resident Evil Village and Deathloop in May, and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart sneaks in June, just a few days after winter starts.

And because covid-19 is still around, be prepared for many of these games to slip out of autumn or even 2021 altogether. We’ll try to keep this list up-to-date as delays get announced.

March 23

Overcooked! All You Can Eat | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | Switch

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PC

March 24

Tales From The Borderlands | Switch

March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | Xbox One, PC

Octopath Traveller | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

March 26

It Takes Two | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Balan Wonderworld | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Hunter Rise | Switch

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PC

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | PS5, Xbox Series X

March 29

Doom 3 VR Edition | PSVR

March 30

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PC

Kingdom Hearts: HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix | PC

Kingdom Hearts: HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PC

Kingdom Hearts: III | PC

Evil Genius 2 | PC

March 31

My Time at Sandrock | PC

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance | PC

April 1

Outriders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

April 6

Oddworld: Soulstorm | PS5, PS4, PC

Star Wars: Republic Commando | PS4, Switch

April 8

Cosy Grove | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

April 9

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | Switch, PC

April 15

SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC

Altdeus: Beyond Chronos | PS4

April 20

MLB The Show 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

April 22

MotoGP 21 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

April 23

Judgment | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | PS4, Xbox One, PC

April 30

R-Type Final 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Terminator: Resistance | PS5

Returnal | PS5

New Pokémon Snap | Switch

May 7

Resident Evil Village | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Resident Evil Re:Verse | PS4, Xbox One, PC

May 10

Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

May 14

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

May 21

Knockout City | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Deathloop | PS5, PC

Miitopia | Switch

May 25

Biomutant | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Maneater | Switch

June 1

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PC, Mac

Necromunda: Hired Gun | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

June 4

Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power | Switch

June 8

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood | PS4, Xbox One

Chivalry 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Neptunia ReVerse | PS5

June 10

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

June 11

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

Guilty Gear: Strive | PS5, PS4, PC