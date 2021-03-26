Every STALKER 2 NPC Has A ‘One-Of-A-Kind Smile’

See Games Differently

The horrors of the Zone have ruined smiles forever. (Screenshot: GSC Game World)
GSC Game World’s Zakhar Bocharov stopped by today’s [email protected] presentation to show off more of STALKER 2, the upcoming sequel to the cult classic, post-apocalyptic shooter series that’s been in production in some form for over a decade. While we still don’t have any actual gameplay, Bocharov provided a brief look at a few character and weapon models as well as the “custom teeth tool” the developers are using to deliver a state-of-the-art oral simulation.

The segment in question opens with a rather grubby-looking NPC gritting his teeth at the camera. As we zoom closer to his face, individual teeth start disappearing or being replaced by crowns as someone behind the scenes messes around with the development tool. It’s a little unsettling, but also somewhat fascinating in a grotesque sort of way.

“These tiny accents ensure each character looks completely unique,” Bocharov explains. “Literally every human in STALKER 2 has a one-of-a-kind smile…or grin, I suppose.”

As a simple writer who has little first-hand knowledge of game development, I always just assumed teeth were something studios, like, automated or generated randomly or something along those lines. The possibility that multiple artists are working to model these little candy corn-sized bones in a fake person’s mouth gives me the willies.

I guess this way, at least, the psychological trauma of staring at teeth for hours on end is kept to a minimum.

