All The Studios Under The Xbox Banner

Alex Walker

Published 2 days ago: March 9, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Image: Microsoft
Only a couple of years ago, the biggest claim against Microsoft was that they didn’t have enough exclusive content, and not enough studios to make it. It’s taking a while for some of those exclusives to come together, but today the lineup of Xbox development talent looks very different.

Under the direction of Phil Spencer, Xbox has been steadily expanding the Xbox Game Studios tent. Initially the numbers were few, featuring just Rare, Lift London and Microsoft Game Studios Vancouver. But then the acquisition of Mojang in 2014 for $US2.5 billion changed Microsoft’s attitude to studio buyouts, and as the Xbox One pivoted to a services-first console, so did Microsoft’s appetite for talent.

The biggest move came in 2020, with Microsoft acquiring the entirety of ZeniMax Media — parent company of Bethesda and all its subsidiary developers — for $US7.5 billion in cash. Not only was it an enormous groundswell of IP to add to Xbox Game Pass, but the acquisition came with several major AAA studios of their own.

So as it stands, the Xbox developer lineup is very different going into the next-generation than what it was at the start of the Xbox One era. Here’s all the studios that currently sit under the Microsoft banner, or what you’d traditionally consider “first-party” studios:

GIF: Kotaku Australia

  • 343 Industries (Halo InfiniteMaster Chief Collection)
  • Compulsion Games (We Happy Few)
  • Double Fine (Psychonauts 2, Grim Fandango Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend)
  • inXile Entertainment (Wasteland 3The Bard’s Tale)
  • Mojang Studios (Minecraft, Minecraft Earth)
  • Ninja Theory (Bleeding EdgeHellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice)
  • Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Alpha ProtocolPillars of Eternity, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Tyranny, Avowed)
  • Playground Games (Forza Horizon)
  • Rare (Sea of Thieves, Perfect DarkConker’s Bad Fur DayEverwild)
  • The Coalition (Gears of War 5)
  • The Initiative 
  • Turn 10 Studios (Forza Motorsport)
  • Undead Labs (State of Decay, State of Decay 2)
  • World’s Edge (Age of Empires: Definitive Edition)

The list of developers also includes Xbox Game Studios Publishing, which typically acts as the publisher for most of the aforementioned names. However, they also help publish games with Microsoft IP from third-party studios, like Forza StreetCrackdown 3 (from Sumo Digital), the Xbox port of PUBG, and Microsoft Flight Simulator from Asobo Studio — which isn’t currently owned by Microsoft, despite much speculation over the past year.

Microsoft announced earlier this year that they had 16 first-party studios under their banner, although it wasn’t clear whether Xbox Game Studios Publishing was included in that list. The press tried to work out at the time what the rumoured 15th or 16th studio was, but it was never made public.

With the Bethesda acquisition, all of these studios are now under the Xbox first-party banner:

The acquisition also brings some older partners back together, like Fallout New Vegas developers Obsidian. There’s a lot of potential collaborations across the group, and the list of first-party studios doesn’t include any deals Microsoft has on the indie front through their [email protected] program. In total, that’s 23 studios that are publicly known, more if you count all the regional offices and locations for devs like id, Bethesda Game Studios, or Mojang.

Including their partnerships with developers like Asobo Studio, the lineup leaves Xbox in a much better position for the next generation than they were heading into the Xbox One/PS4 era.

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • That’s a pretty impressive list now… hopefully they can get Bethesda to do some sort of actual quality control again on their FO/Elder Scrolls games?

  • I guess within the next 2-3 years the ‘there’s no xbox exclusives’ argument will finally be dead in the water (though we will probably hear the ‘PS exclusives are better in its place’).

    The talent that MS have folded into their mix is quite impressive though..

    Also curious to see if MS still supports cross platform publishing for some titles.. I doubt the next Elder Scrolls will be on PS5..

  • Obsidian did the unfinished buggy mess of KotOR2, rather than the entirely satisfying KotOR. Their best game was South Park: Stick of Truth.

  • I don’t know what to make of this acquisition. It’s clearly good for Microsoft and all the studios under ZeniMax, but is it good for the gaming industry?

    • Well, MS have shown that they play nicely with Nintendo.. and all of their stuff will be on Xbox AND PC, so I guess the answer is..

      It’s just not good for Playstation really..

    • Well MS weren’t particularly competitive last generation, so I don’t think it’s an entirely bad thing if it helps to level up the playing field. It’s not like Sony are going to make their first party titles available on the Xbox, so if MS doesn’t have an attractive offering of their own they may as well drop out of the market entirely.

