Exit: The Game’s Latest Escape Adventure Is Lord of the Rings-Themed

Fans of escape rooms and Lord of the Rings, look alive. The creator of EXIT: The Game has teased a collaboration with the fantasy franchise which would see players escape from Middle-Earth.

Dicebreaker spotted a tweet from one of EXIT’s creators, Markus Brand, teasing two new titles in the escape room board game series.

Der Herbst wirft seine Schatten voraus…und einen sehr großen über ganz Mittelerde. Außerdem meldet sich pünktlich zum 5-jährigen EXIT-Jubiläum Dr. Arthur Funbeq, unser Gastgeber aus der verlassenen Hütte, zurück. Wir freuen uns schon sehr auf unsere beiden neuen Titel. ???? pic.twitter.com/RCsRyF5LRT — Markus Brand (@imbrandys) March 19, 2021

When translated from German, Schatten über Mittelerde becomes ‘Shadows over Middle-Earth’. Along with the ‘Herr der Ringe’ logo, which is the German equivalent of The Lord of the Rings, it looks like J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy series is definitely EXIT: The Game’s next title.

Details about the new instalment are thin on the ground but German magazine, Brettspielbox, did confirm a few things. The LOTR EXIT game will be a beginner level experience and involve players teaming up to save Frodo and his companions on their journey. So, it looks like the plot will tie directly into The Lord of the Rings story we all know and love.

For those interested, the second title ‘Die rückkehr in die verlassene Hütte’ means The Return to the Abandoned Hut. This is a sequel to EXIT’s ‘The Abandoned Cabin’ title which will see the return of the villain, Dr. Arthur Funbeq.

Brand’s tweet alludes to an Autumn release, which would equate to Spring in Australia. Whether there will be an English translation of the title is yet to be confirmed.

EXIT was already a popular franchise prior to the pandemic, selling more than 4 million copies worldwide by June 2019. The series has 17 titles available with even more set to launch in April this year.

This LOTR game marks the first collaboration EXIT has done with a pop culture franchise, but here’s hoping it’s not the last. There have been plenty of franchise-themed in-person escape rooms (remember that definitely-not-Harry Potter room in Melbourne?), but if this does well it could open the door (pun intended) for more big brands to partner with home escape rooms.

If you want to try out one of EXIT’s other titles before LOTR drops they do ship to Australia via Amazon. There are also a bunch of other great home escape room games on the market that will help you to shake your lockdown boredom.