Falcon And The Winter Soldier Ads Reveal A Wild Piece Of Endgame Lore

Xbox Game Pass is a great service. So great that Sam Wilson, aka Falcon of the Avengers, made it his first stop after being obliterated from existence by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. In a new series of ads for Xbox Game Pass, Wilson is seen approaching an Xbox store wanting to catch up with everything he’s missed out on in the five years since he disappeared.

Thankfully the iconic DC Pierson, who played an Apple employee named Aaron in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, is on hand to provide assistance.

In the ads, he introduces Sam Wilson to the ins-and-outs of the Xbox Series X including all the excellent games on Xbox Game Pass. Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4 and Destiny 2: Beyond Light all pique Sam’s interest, as does the concept of blowing enemies to smithereens. Given Wilson was last seen doing just that during the finale of Avengers: Endgame, it’s no surprise he’s an Xbox fan.

5 years is a long time away, and destroying planet-ending threats will earn anyone the right to kick back and relax with a good game. Self care is important even if you’re a superhero.

Sam has missed so many great games since he disappeared in 2019. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Devil May Cry 5 … the list goes on. While other Avengers may have headed back to school or experienced a soul-shattering break with reality after their experience, Sam has his priorities straight.

Getting back into gaming should always be your first port of call after being wiped from Earth.

In addition to being a fun series of ads, the Xbox x Falcon and the Winter Soldier crossovers also provide an intriguing bit of Avengers trivia. In a scene in Endgame, Korg is seen losing a round of Fortnite against a player named ‘Noobmaster69’. That’s actually Aaron’s handle, allegedly created by his cousin. It’s not a particularly ground-breaking factoid, but it is a very fun nod to a throwaway moment in Endgame.

If we’ve learned anything from Marvel over the last few years, it’s that everything is connected. Even Aaron.

You can check out the first two ads in the series below:

It’s unclear if there’s going to be more ads in the series, but we say keep ’em coming.

Sam Wilson’s life is about to get a lot more complicated, so we hope he gets at least a little time to spend with his new Xbox Series X. He’s earned the break.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming to Disney+ on March 19, with new episodes dropping weekly.