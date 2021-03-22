See Games Differently

Fallout 76’s 2021 Roadmap Shows More Story Content Coming This Summer

Ethan Gach

Published 4 hours ago: March 23, 2021 at 3:01 am -
Image: Bethesda
Fallout 76 needs some new content, and based on today’s roadmap players will have to wait until the summer to get it.

While welcome new gameplay features and continued quality-of-life improvements are planned throughout the rest of the year, new story quests aren’t coming to Fallout 76 until closer to July at the earliest, based on the game’s newly revealed 2021 roadmap. Here’s a loose overview of what’s coming ahead:

  • Spring: Special loadouts, camp slots, mannequins, daily ops expansion, crafting sliders, aim-assist on console.

  • Summer: Steel Reign quests, expanded legendary crafting, unlimited seasonal ranks.

  • Fall: Changes to private servers, daily ops expansion.

  • Winter: More four-star legendary gear, a new seasonal event about cults, alien-based public events, campsite pets.

Image: Bethesda Image: Bethesda

It’s been almost a year since Bethesda outlined Fallout 76‘s new seasonal model and battle pass rewards system. While the game’s gotten some new content since then, a lot of it has been based around not-so-fun daily and weekly grinds. Summer’s conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline with Steel Reign will ultimately end up being Fallout 76‘s first piece of significant new content in months outside of seasonal updates.

As much as I enjoyed the mini-campaign’s first half, it’s actually camp pets that I’m most looking forward to. While Fallout 76 currently has a system for subduing and capturing creatures out in the wild, it’s a tedious and fraught system that many people understandably have never bothered with.

But winter is still a ways away. Bethesda says it will have more information to reveal about the rest of its plans for Fallout 76 this year in an AMA on Reddit on March 23 (tomorrow) at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

