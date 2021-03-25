Famed Anime Studio Wit Made A Stop-Motion Anime And It’s Very Cute

Wit Studio, perhaps best known for the Attack on Titan anime, is expanding its repertoire. This week, the studio released a stop-motion anime, and it’s very cute.

Founded in 2012, Wit is a subsidiary of Projection I.G. Last December, Wit created its own stop-motion studio in order to, as IT Media reports, meet the needs of the industry. Below is a short stop-motion animation called Candy Caries about sweets and tooth decay.

Wit used plastic for this stop motion, with suits the look quite well. Tomoki Misato (Pui Pui Molcar) directed the short, which is all kinds of adorable. As someone who is a fan of stop motion, it’s terrific to see a studio like Wit decide the form is worth supporting.