See Games Differently

Fan Fixes GTA Online Load Times, Rockstar Makes It Official

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 16, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
creative worksentertainment culturegrand theft autogrand theft auto moddinggrand theft auto onlinegrand theft auto vgtarockstarrockstar gamestechnology internetvideo gameswindows games
Fan Fixes GTA Online Load Times, Rockstar Makes It Official
Image: Rockstar
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Earlier this month, GTA Online player t0st found a way to cut down the game’s load times by 70%. It must have been a clean, effective fix, because Rockstar themselves have taken a look, agreed with it and will soon make it part of an official update.

As PC Gamer report, Rockstar investigated t0st’s work, and found it “did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved.”

“As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

That update will only be for the PC version of the game, and there’s no word on when it’s coming, but Rockstar did want to “thank [t0st] again for his efforts.”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.