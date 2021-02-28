Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Won’t Make Full Use Of PS5 Functionality

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is set to bring the brilliant FF7 remaster into the PS5 era with a bunch of quality-of-life changes and support for PS5 functionality like haptic feedback, improved loading times and better visuals. But according to Tetsuya Nomura, FF7 Remake director, the game won’t take full advantage of the PS5’s hardware capabilities.

Nomura, who recently stepped away as director of the game’s upcoming sequel, detailed the changes in an interview with Famitsu.

“In terms of graphics, lighting and textures are the main adjustments, but environmental effects such as fog have also been added to further enhance the sense of realism and immersion in the world,” Nomura told Famitsu. “As for adaptive triggers, they are partially supported. However, in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch.”

These new features were recently shown off during the February State of Play presentation where Intergrade was announced — but they’ll only scratch the surface of what the PS5 can do.

The teaser showed off new lighting arrays, improved character models and a Cloud who’s now prettier and more ray traced than ever. You will need a TV compatible with HDMI 2.1 to really see the full scope of the changes, but everyone will be able to see improvements to overall loading times and performance as they play. A new photo mode will also provide another reason to revisit the game.

But as Nomura mentioned, the full scope of the PS5 hardware won’t be utilised in the upgrade.

This is because Final Fantasy 7 Remake was created with the PS4 in mind and can’t be ‘rebuilt from scratch’, only tweaked to allow additional feature support. 3D audio appears to be one feature that won’t be included in Intergrade, with haptics only partially supported.

Nomura did indicate these features will be fully integrated into the game’s sequel however, with Part 2 expected to take full advantage of the improved hardware capabilities of the PS5 including full haptic feedback, and better graphics, lighting and textures.

Full production is reportedly well under way for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, with Nomura stating the team wants to deliver it “as soon as possible” so we could see these improvements sooner, rather than later.

Sadly, Nomura’s latest interview with Famitsu does indicate production will go ahead without him in the director’s chair, but his new, broader creative director position means he’ll likely still have some oversight on the project.

When it finally arrives, we can expect it to improve on Intergrade‘s PS5 capabilities and take full advantage of next gen hardware. Stay tuned for more news about the game in the future.