Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: March 21, 2021 at 11:39 pm -
Filed to:creative works
Screenshot: [email protected]
When Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was announced earlier this year, Square Enix detailed how it changed the textures and lighting, as well as added fog effects. Some changes were more subtle.

During today’s Sony online event, Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase ran through the changes in the PS5 version. Most of the information was new, but while detailing the lightning improvements, the event’s celebrity host Hatsune Matsushima noticed something and asked if the tree had changed.

Screenshot: [email protected]

The tree in the Shinra Building is different, it seems. But, I’m not actually sure if it’s different or if the lighting improvements make it look different.

Screenshot: [email protected]

It really does seem like Square Enix did more than just slap a coat of PlayStation 5 paint on the new version. According to Kitase, this was the first time for a Final Fantasy game to created a dedicated team of lighting pros, who moved lighting sources around in the game to light the scenes like on a Hollywood film.

Screenshot: [email protected]

The lighting improvements are certainly noticeable! The tree improvements, less so.

Screenshot: [email protected]

