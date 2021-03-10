Final Fantasy XIV’s Latest Threat Is Shaggy And Scooby-Doo

Zoinks, Scoob! It looks like there’s a brand new threat in Final Fantasy XIV: Norville “Shaggy” Rogers and his beloved pal, Scooby-Doo. Not only are they visiting taverns in the Zalera server and bigging up their ‘Fists of Fury’, they’re also allegedly killing people’s husbands and laying waste to the land.

The duo were first spotted by levinduke on Twitter who observed the pair resting at a local tavern between murders. Shaggy was seen to be pointing out the Warrior of Light, presumably selecting them as their very next target.

you cant make this shit up pic.twitter.com/r6asxQmmnn — yamma ???? (@levinduke) March 10, 2021

The build here is pretty great, if you ignore that “Scooby Dooo” appears to be a small baby, and not a dog. And as far as costuming and dedication to character goes, it’s an A+ effort.

But I don’t think Shaggy is here for fashion advice. Murder is more his style, as has been widely reported.

As Twitter user @gildedandgolden pointed out, Shaggy and Scooby hunted them down in Final Fantasy XIV and killed their husband. They even monologued it in extremely deranged fashion. A lightly edited version of their conversation (and subsequent mental breakdown) follows:

Shaggy : Got any, like, last wishes?

: Got any, like, last wishes? Scooby : NOOOOO!!

: NOOOOO!! Shaggy : Zoinks, Scoob…

: Zoinks, Scoob… Scooby : Rhy are we here… rust to ruffer?

: Rhy are we here… rust to ruffer? Shaggy: I think, like, seeing all this death is making me rethink… I want out, Scoobs. I need out.

Following the murder, Shaggy and Scooby chased the player through Ul’dah city after attempting to “throw hands”.

Several players reported the pair cutting a wave of destruction through the MMO, showing absolutely no remorse. If you encounter them in the wild, the best advice we have is to run. Or perhaps jog quietly, so they don’t sense your fear.

We all know Shaggy is a hyper-powered immortal being, so caution is recommended if you spot them coming. So far, they’ve only been seen on the Zalera server — so not every player has to live in fear.

But if Zalera is your prime choice, keep one eye open. The pair are considered armed and dangerous.