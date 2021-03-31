Fortnite Runs A Lot Better On The Switch From Today

Here’s something you don’t see every day: a patch that not only improves a game’s performance, but the actual resolution. Fortnite fans on Switch, you sure are a lucky lot.

Epic announced that Fortnite‘s render on the Nintendo Switch has gotten a sizeable upgrade which all players will enjoy. “We’re upgrading the renderer on the Nintendo Switch to make better use of the console’s GPU,” Epic announced.

The upgrade means two main things. Firstly, Fortnite will have a more stable frame rate both in handheld and docked mode, which is a huge win given the game’s running at 30 FPS (or lower) on the Switch already.

But that’s not only the main benefit. Have you ever thought Fortnite on the Switch was a little too blurry? Well, you’re getting less of that now too. The upgraded renderer means Fortnite will now run at a higher resolution in both handheld and docked modes. On top of that, Epic says the game won’t be dynamically lowering the resolution as much as it needed to before the latest patch.

“Fortnite on Switch will still use dynamic resolution when needed to ensure a consistent framerate, but this will occur less frequently, and overall resolution will be significantly higher,” Epic says.

As an extra boost, Fortnite is now 140mb smaller on the Switch as well. Not the biggest saving in the world, but there are plenty of indie games on the Switch that are around that size, so it’s not insignificant either.

The patch should be live for Switch owners now. Happy hunting!