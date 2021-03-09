See Games Differently

18

Tim Rogers

Published 19 hours ago: March 10, 2021 at 9:05 am -
Filed to:forza horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4 Is Amazing
I have played 40 hours of Forza Horizon 4. I love it. I made a 22-minute video about how much I love it.

In Forza Horizon 4, players experience all four seasons of a fictionalised British Isle, which includes one Scottish city (I won’t spoil which one). In keeping with this theme of four seasons, I divided my video into four chapters. Each of these chapters focuses on one wish I found myself making while playing Forza Horizon 4.

This post originally appeared September 27. We’ve bumped it today for Forza Horizon 4’s re-release on Steam this week.

I wished this game had existed when I was nine years old. I loved cars then, though back in 1988 a kid could only get so far loving cars through Hot Wheels. I would have played no other game than this if it had come out when I was a kid.

Forza Horizon 4 is the Rolex watch of Hot Wheels playsets.

I wished that I could convince some of my friends to play this game with me. They’re all so busy, or they’ve fallen off of video games, though I know for a fact they would love this one and we would have an incredible amount of fun.

I wished I had a car again. I moved from a suburb in Northern California to New York City a year and a half ago, and I spend a lot of time on the subway fondly thinking of my old Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.

I tried as hard as I could to unlock that same car in Forza Horizon 4 so as to include an overly detailed 45-minute segment about it in my video. Unfortunately, the car is exclusive to the game’s prize wheel spins, so I’d be better off buying a lottery ticket.

The last wish was pretty much just an excuse to talk about the graphics. Oh my god: The graphics. I want to eat this game.

So come along and hang out with me. You’ll get to see me drive a Skyline, a GT-R, a 1998 Subaru WRX, a ridiculous Ken Block Hoonigan, a couple of Lambos, a Ferrari, and a hilarious Jeep Trailcat. It’s all my favourite cars!

Except Toyota cars, because Toyota apparently decided they don’t like putting their cars in racing games any more. Is a racing game without a Toyota Supra even really a racing game? (Mitsubishi is absent as well, though I’m not as upset about that.)

There is the awkward presence of a handful of Toyota trucks. They look so lonely, representing their brand without their famous car siblings anywhere in sight.

Much to my overjoyed surprise, one of those Toyota trucks is a 1993 Toyota Baja Trophy Truck, done up with the sponsorship worn by none other than Ivan “Ironman” Stewart. I paid 500,000 credits for it, and I gotta say, that right there is definitely the Toyota Supra of trucks.

Comments

  • I am glad you loved the video but dear god stop with that terrible put on voice. You cannot talk that way in real life surely? I could only tolerate it a few minutes..

      If he talks like that all the time, I suspect that his “friends” aren’t half as busy or disengaged with games as they say they are!

    • Maybe I would like to look and listen to a nice video game without some muppet talking over it in the stupidest voice ever.

  • It’s a very pretty game for sure. But after playing for 10 hours I’m pretty much done.

    One issue I have is the lack of credits I accumulate. I’ve got a bunch of cars I don’t want and will never drive that I can’t sell to get credits to buy the cars I do want to drive.

    I guess I can always buy credits with real money……see where this is going…..again. We don’t have loot boxes we have a spinning wheel instead.

    The other issue I have is race difficulty changes with the rating of your car. What is the point of doing your car up to make it go faster if you just race against equal opponents? By doing your car up you are just making the game harder.

    What is the point in having a race series, but depending on what car I drive there with, the race is different. I do it once, say in a classic car in a classic car race series, then the icon tells me it’s completed. Even though I can go back in a pick up and do the same race in a pick up race series. Wtf?

    Why not make a race specific to a certain style of car, then as you complete each race in the series it gets harder and harder to the point where you need to upgrade your car to continue? You know, how it used to be. Now I don’t feel like I’m progressing or actually doing anything other than random shit.

