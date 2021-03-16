Turf Your Crappy Screen For One Of These Great Gaming Monitor Deals

If you’ve spent a decent amount of money to build or upgrade your gaming PC, that time and effort is somewhat wasted if you stick with an older monitor. It doesn’t matter how good your fancy, new graphics card is, if your monitor isn’t designed for gaming or modern enough, it simply won’t be able to keep up.
Having a good monitor for gaming is essential, but if you want to take the really high end option, be prepared to really pay for it. However, if you’re a savvy shopper you find a solid monitor for a reasonable price. Even better, if you do your homework, it’s not hard to find a good monitor that’s currently on sale.
The good news is, we’ve done your homework for you and have rounded up some of the best gaming monitor deals going at the moment – with a mix of options for both budget buyers and big spenders.
Of course, there are a few important things you should consider before hitting buy. Depending on the type of games you play, having a monitor with a low refresh rate is going to do you more harm than good. If you’re someone who plays a lot of fast action games, like Overwatch or Call of Duty, having a monitor with a refresh rate around or above 144Hz is ideal.
You can check out the list of gaming monitor deals below:
- AOC 23.8″ Full HD FreeSync Premium Monitor – $264.99 (down from $429.90)
- AOC 27″ Full HD FreeSync Monitor – $208.45 (down from $359)
- AOC 31.5″ Quad HD FreeSync Premium Curved Monitor – $458.99 (down from $929.90)
- ASUS TUF 27″ Full HD HDR Monitor – now $489 (down from $699)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $643.20 (down from $759)
- ASUS TUF 27″ HDR Gaming Monitor (165Hz) – now $555 (down from $699)
- ASUS 27″ FHD Eye Care Monitor – now $195 (down from $259)
- Dell Alienware 25″ Monitor – $259 (down from $699)
- Dell 23.8″ Full HD P-Series Anti-Glare 24 WLED Monitor – $249 (down from $389)
- Dell 32″ Curved 4K UHD Monitor – $449.39 (down from $748.99)
- Kogan 34″ WQHD Curved 21:9 Ultrawide 144Hz Freesync HDR Monitor – $499 (down from $999.99)
- Kogan 29″ Curved 21:9 Ultrawide 100Hz FreeSync Monitor – $299 (down from $599.99)
- LG Ultragear 27” QHD Nano IPS Monitor (144Hz) – now $659 (down from $799)
- LG 21.5″ 75Hz Full HD FreeSync IPS Monitor – $145.45 (down from $254.90)
- LG 24″ FHD IPS Monitor – $148 (down from $179)
- MSI 24″ Curved Monitor (144Hz) – $289 (down from $329)
- Philips 32″ Curved 4K UHD Gaming Monitor – now $499 (down from $659)
- Samsung 24″ Gaming Curved Monitor (144Hz) – now $229 (down from $299)
Log in to comment on this story!Log in