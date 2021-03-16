See Games Differently

Turf Your Crappy Screen For One Of These Great Gaming Monitor Deals

Published 20 mins ago: March 16, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Turf Your Crappy Screen For One Of These Great Gaming Monitor Deals
Image: iStock/mikkelwilliam
If you’ve spent a decent amount of money to build or upgrade your gaming PC, that time and effort is somewhat wasted if you stick with an older monitor. It doesn’t matter how good your fancy, new graphics card is, if your monitor isn’t designed for gaming or modern enough, it simply won’t be able to keep up.

Having a good monitor for gaming is essential, but if you want to take the really high end option, be prepared to really pay for it. However, if you’re a savvy shopper you find a solid monitor for a reasonable price. Even better, if you do your homework, it’s not hard to find a good monitor that’s currently on sale.

The good news is, we’ve done your homework for you and have rounded up some of the best gaming monitor deals going at the moment – with a mix of options for both budget buyers and big spenders.

Of course, there are a few important things you should consider before hitting buy. Depending on the type of games you play, having a monitor with a low refresh rate is going to do you more harm than good. If you’re someone who plays a lot of fast action games, like Overwatch or Call of Duty, having a monitor with a refresh rate around or above 144Hz is ideal.

You can check out the list of gaming monitor deals below:

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

