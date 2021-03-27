Ghost Of Tsushima Film Announced, Back 4 Blood Delayed, Xbox Live Name Change, And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we talk about how great SonicFox is, dunk on Shinra, find out what games are now delayed, fondly remember demo discs, and say goodbye to Xbox Live and hello to Xbox Network.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

SonicFox Showed Up To A Mortal Kombat Event In Typical SonicFox Fashion Yesterday the WePlay Esports Ultimate Fighting League kicked off a live Mortal Kombat 11 tournament featuring a handful of international players including Dominique “SonicFox” McLean. The opening ceremony was like any typical esports event, complete with a DJ and the kombatants (official term, Ed Boon says it’s required) standing solemnly... Read more

SonicFox is the best and I’m so happy to see them out there kicking arse.

A History Of Shareware, Demos And Covertapes Back before YouTube and Twitch and always online DRM, developers needed more effective ways of marketing than just relying on word of mouth. This resulted in shareware, demos and demo discs, free slices of playable content that spawned one of the most interesting phases in the gaming. Read more

I miss getting a new demo disc as a kid and just spending way to many hours playing the same demos over and over. That Syhpon Filter PSX demo is burned into my brain…

Twitch’s Latest Sensation Is A Stop Sign Where No One Stops A blue car pulls up to a stop sign. Against all odds, it briefly, miraculously comes to a halt. Twitch chat goes ballistic. Numerous people spam “I was here” as pogchamp emotes flood in. This is Stopsigncam, a Twitch channel that suddenly has over 125,000 followers even though it’s just a camera trained on a single neighbourhood intersection in Salem, Massachusetts. Read more

I lived near one of these intersections growing up. Place where people just blow through stop signs. It was scary.

Shinra Electric Power Company Decides To Tweet Through It The power utility, consumer electronics manufacturer, and private security force Shinra has taken to social media to respond directly to critics who have accused the tech oligopoly of exploiting workers, impoverishing local residents, and generally doing crimes against the planet. Read more

I present to you, one of the best blogs in the history of Kotaku. Thank you, Ethan, you amazing bastard.

News From The Past Week

Back 4 Blood Delayed Until October 12 Turtle Rock Studios announced today that its upcoming Left 4 Dead-like game, Back 4 Blood, has been delayed until October 12. Read more

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week