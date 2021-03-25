See Games Differently

Hades Wins Best Game At The 2021 BAFTA Game Awards

Hades Wins Best Game At The 2021 BAFTA Game Awards
Screenshot: Supergiant Games
In addition to prestigious accolades like Best Indie Game at the 2020 Game Awards and Best Game Times 10 at the 2020 Ari Notis Awards, Hades just picked up top honours at today’s online-only BAFTA Games Awards. Hell yeah, Hades.

Here’s the full list of nominees, with winners in bold. Congrats to everyone involved.

Best Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animation

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Spiritfarer
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Artistic Achievement

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

Audio Achievement

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British Game

  • Dreams
  • F1
  • Fall Guys
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Design

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • Spiritfarer
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Tell Me Why

Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

Music

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Fall Guys
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

Performer In A Leading Role

  • Ashley Johnson (Ellie, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Cherami Leigh (Female V, Cyberpunk 2077)
  • Cody Christian (Cloud, Final Fantasy VII Remake)
  • Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima)
  • Laura Bailey (Abby, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Performer In A Supporting Role

  • Carla Tassara (Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077)
  • Jeffery Pierce (Tommy, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Logan Cunningham (Hades and, like, a billion other roles, Hades)
  • Patrick Gallagher (Khotun Khan, Ghost of Tsushima)
  • Shannon Woodward (Dina, The Last of Us Part II)
  • Troy Baker (Joel, The Last of Us Part II)

Technical Achievement

  • Demon’s Souls
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

EE Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Valorant

