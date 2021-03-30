See Games Differently

Here’s The Official Rick And Morty Season 5 Trailer

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 11 mins ago: March 31, 2021 at 9:24 am -
Filed to:rick and morty
Here’s The Official Rick And Morty Season 5 Trailer
Image: Adult Swim
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

“Police: A strange, horny ocean man is on my front lawn.” Yup, Rick and Morty is back.

The 5th season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s manic cartoon won’t officially return until June 21 Australian time, and we’re not completely sure yet how it’ll be coming to Australia. (It’s exclusive to HBO Max, but previous seasons have been released through Netflix Australia, so we’ll find out later on that one.)

But for now, the new season looks good. The whole family’s getting more involved in Rick’s escapades this time around, instead of Jerry and Beth playing more bit parts when the series focuses on Earth. There’s also an episode where everyone’s got a bit of a KISS fetish, or it’s just something with leather. It’s not really clear.

You can watch the full official trailer below.

When we get more clarity on how precisely Rick and Morty will be released in Australia — I’m betting Netflix again or a new deal through Binge, which is getting most of HBO Max’s exclusive content since its launch — we’ll let you know.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.