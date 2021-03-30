Here’s The Official Rick And Morty Season 5 Trailer

“Police: A strange, horny ocean man is on my front lawn.” Yup, Rick and Morty is back.

The 5th season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s manic cartoon won’t officially return until June 21 Australian time, and we’re not completely sure yet how it’ll be coming to Australia. (It’s exclusive to HBO Max, but previous seasons have been released through Netflix Australia, so we’ll find out later on that one.)

But for now, the new season looks good. The whole family’s getting more involved in Rick’s escapades this time around, instead of Jerry and Beth playing more bit parts when the series focuses on Earth. There’s also an episode where everyone’s got a bit of a KISS fetish, or it’s just something with leather. It’s not really clear.

You can watch the full official trailer below.

When we get more clarity on how precisely Rick and Morty will be released in Australia — I’m betting Netflix again or a new deal through Binge, which is getting most of HBO Max’s exclusive content since its launch — we’ll let you know.