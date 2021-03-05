See Games Differently

Hogwarts Legacy Developer Quits Following Backlash Over YouTube Channel

Luke Plunkett

Published 24 mins ago: March 5, 2021 at 1:49 pm -
Filed to:4chan
anita sarkeesianataricyberbullyingdisaster accidentdisneyentertainment culturegamergate controversyharry potterhogwarts legacyinternet activismjk rowlingjohn lasseterleavittmisogynynolan bushnellpixarsoftwaretechnologywomen and video games
Hogwarts Legacy Developer Quits Following Backlash Over YouTube Channel
Image: Hogwarts Legacy
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Troy Leavitt, the game developer at the centre of a controversy last month after it was discovered he had run “a reactionary YouTube channel focused on attacking feminism and social justice”, has resigned from his position at Avalanche Software, developers of the upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwart’s Legacy.

Leavitt announced his decision to “part ways” with Avalanche in a series of tweets:

As we reported in February:

Among Leavitt’s…videos are lengthy defences of both John Lasseter, the Pixar co-founder who left his position at Disney in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct, and Nolan Bushnell, the Atari co-founder who Kotaku’s reporting found to have fostered a toxic work environment for women. In some of his videos, Leavitt expressed support for Gamergate, a movement that fostered harassment against women and other minorities in the gaming industry, and criticised Anita Sarkeesian’s Tropes vs. Women series as an “uninformed fringe position.” Leavitt discussed his opinions on Gamergate in-depth during a 2017 interview, saying, “Gamergate, while painful at times, on the whole proved to be a good thing,”

Screenshot: YouTube/Troy Leavitt Screenshot: YouTube/Troy Leavitt

In the wake of this revelation, and continued opposition to Potter author JK Rowling’s transphobic views, it was reported last week that the game will feature some added “customisation options related to gender”.

Trans Inclusion Means More Than Just Adding Potential Gender Options To Hogwarts Legacy

Trans Inclusion Means More Than Just Adding Potential Gender Options To Hogwarts Legacy

Upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy will feature some customisation options related to gender, according to a report by Bloomberg. It’s a step toward trans inclusion in a game mired in controversy, even if it still shows the limitations of video games’ handling of trans people.

Read more
Report: Warner Bros. Games President Says Transphobe J. K. Rowling Has “The Right To Hold Her Opinions”

Report: Warner Bros. Games President Says Transphobe J. K. Rowling Has “The Right To Hold Her Opinions”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is a transphobe. That is not an opinion, it is a fact. Maybe someone could share that distinction with Warner Bros. Games president David Haddad.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.