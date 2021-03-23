See Games Differently

I, A Hater, Can Only Endorse One Of Overwatch’s Two Latest Limited Edition Skins

Ash Parrish

Published 29 mins ago: March 24, 2021 at 7:00 am -
Filed to:david kang
kimmultiplayer online gamesmultiplayer video gamesmvpoverwatchoverwatch leaguesan francisco shockshanghai dragonsportstransmedia storytelling
I, A Hater, Can Only Endorse One Of Overwatch’s Two Latest Limited Edition Skins
This is the skin you want. Forget that other one. (Screenshot: Overwatch / Kotaku)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

The fourth season of the Overwatch League is almost upon us which means it’s time to release a new MVP skin. Starting today until April 6th, you can purchase Echo’s Good vs. Evil skin made in honour of 2020’s Overwatch MVP — and my second-favourite Shanghai Dragon — Byung-sun “Fleta” Kim.

Every year, the Overwatch League releases a skin in honour of the previous year’s MVP for that player’s signature hero, and this year’s skin is damn cool. Echo is split down the middle, with an angelic side and a demonic side evocative of Shanghai’s Dragon mascot. According to David Kang, senior concept artist for Overwatch, the dual-sided skin was meant to represent Fleta’s versatility as a damage hero specialist. Kim headshot, flashbanged, and pulse bombed many an enemy to death, and Echo was the hero he predominantly used to lead the Dragons to multiple tournament wins…and very nearly the Overwatch League Grand Finals.

You can also purchase the San Francisco Shock’s new “Midas” Roadhog skin made in honour of that team’s second championship. But why would you want to do that when you could just get Fleta’s MVP skin? Yes, I’m a hater and you can expect my hatin’g arse to continue San Francisco Shock slander all throughout the new Overwatch League season, which starts April 16.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.