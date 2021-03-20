I Can’t Handle How Many Games Turn 20 Years Old This Year

I recently noticed a favourite game of my youth, Halo, turns 20 years old this year. So I got curious and looked up what other games I loved back as a kid, to see hit how many are going to turn 20 in 2021. I found a lot. “What a drag it is getting old.”
I guess I should have expected this. 2001 was a big year for games. Some would even call it their favourite year in video game history. (Not me, I prefer 2004.) But even though I know the maths makes sense, I’m still stunned to see games like Grand Theft Auto III and Burnout on this list. No! That’s impossible.
So here are a bunch of games that turn 20 years old this year. I’m sorry in advance.
- Runescape
- Unreal Tournament
- Grand Theft Auto 3
- Max Payne
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3
- Final Fantasy X
- Twisted Metal Black
- Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
- Silent Hill 2
- Burnout
- SSX Tricky
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Halo
- Return To Castle Wolfenstein
- Pikmin
- Luigi’s Mansion
Again, I understand that things released in 2001 are now 20 years old (or soon will be) but actually writing down a list makes me feel so… old. Like I’m soon going to collapse into dust.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in