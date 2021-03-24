See Games Differently

If Sega Won’t Make A New Monkey Ball, These Guys Will

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 10:35 am -
Image: Rolled Out!
Monkey Ball creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is busy doing Yakuza stuff right now, and in his absence Sega has spent the last decade neglecting the series. Not to worry! Rolled Out is here, looking exactly like Monkey Ball only for the fact that there’s a rodent in there.

Let me be clear: this is not a problem. Like I’ve said with Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, another game that’s practically a Dreamcast remake in all-but-name, it rules that developers are able to both express their loves for the classics of old while also delivering on something that a lot of people want and aren’t getting from the original sources.

Anyway! Rolled Out is now out in Early Access on Steam, and it looks great, with all the same vibes and aesthetic as Monkey Ball. Guess now is the time to find out whether it also has the same nightmarish course design…

