Incredible Yakuza: Like A Dragon Cosplay Is Punching Me In The Face

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 24, 2021 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
Incredible Yakuza: Like A Dragon Cosplay Is Punching Me In The Face
Enyen as Kasuga, Mr. G & Ms. 吂 as Nanba and Adachi, SenYeYeZi as Saeko, SHUN 軒轅 瞬 as Zhao and Lun系部綸 TW_cosplayer as Joon-Gi. (Photo: Duo的攝影視 & Extreme Channel)
The last time we saw Enyen dabbling in Yakuza cosplay, it was as a solitary star of the gangster saga. This time, he’s back, and just like Ichiban in Like a Dragon, he’s brought some friends.

This is most of the main crew (sorry Eri!) of Sega’s latest crime/wholesome adventure, with Enyen as Kasuga, Mr. G & Ms. 吂 as Nanba and Adachi, SenYeYeZi as Saeko, SHUN 軒轅 瞬 as Zhao and Lun系部綸 TW_cosplayer as Joon-Gi.

Enyen as Kasuga, Mr. G & Ms. 吂 as Nanba and Adachi, SenYeYeZi as Saeko, SHUN 軒轅 瞬 as Zhao and Lun系部綸 TW_cosplayer as Joon-Gi. (Photo: Duo的攝影視 & Extreme Channel)

Photos are by Duo的攝影視 and Extreme Channel, with assistance by Jay & Acid.

Also: videos, which are somehow even more perfect than the shots.

