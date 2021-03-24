Incredible Yakuza: Like A Dragon Cosplay Is Punching Me In The Face

The last time we saw Enyen dabbling in Yakuza cosplay, it was as a solitary star of the gangster saga. This time, he’s back, and just like Ichiban in Like a Dragon, he’s brought some friends.

Yakuza Cosplay Is My Kind Of Cosplay It’s not easy cosplaying as Goro Majima, the spicy meatballs on the side of the Yakuza universe. For one, you need to be able to pull off some very tight pants. And then you need to nail his essence, which is so much arrogance and menace that the average actual... Read more

This is most of the main crew (sorry Eri!) of Sega’s latest crime/wholesome adventure, with Enyen as Kasuga, Mr. G & Ms. 吂 as Nanba and Adachi, SenYeYeZi as Saeko, SHUN 軒轅 瞬 as Zhao and Lun系部綸 TW_cosplayer as Joon-Gi.

Enyen as Kasuga, Mr. G & Ms. 吂 as Nanba and Adachi, SenYeYeZi as Saeko, SHUN 軒轅 瞬 as Zhao and Lun系部綸 TW_cosplayer as Joon-Gi. (Photo: Duo的攝影視 & Extreme Channel)

Photos are by Duo的攝影視 and Extreme Channel, with assistance by Jay & Acid.

Also: videos, which are somehow even more perfect than the shots.