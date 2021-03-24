See Games Differently

It Is Once Again Time To Drive A Relaxing Video Game Bus

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:application software
busdriving simulatoreducational softwaresimulation softwaresoftwaresportstechnology internetwindows games
It Is Once Again Time To Drive A Relaxing Video Game Bus
Image: The Bus
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

As I have written on this website, there is a gentle joy to be found in driving a video game bus, and so it is with great excitement that I prepare to settle in for the next week playing a game called The Bus.

I’ve Been Driving A Video Game Bus, And It’s Wonderful

I’ve Been Driving A Video Game Bus, And It’s Wonderful

I’ve got a little bit of history with dry European simulation games, but until this week I’d never played an entry in the Bus Simulator series. I have been missing out.

Read more

The Bus bills itself as “the next generation of city bus driving simulation”, and it’s not hard arguing with that. Everything looks very nice and slick (relative to the genre), and most impressive is that they’ve recreated most of Berlin on a 1:1 scale.

That’s right. Where other games will recreate whole cities for the purposes of crime, or explosions, or racing, here you get to drive around Berlin at a leisurely pace, picking some folks up, handling spare change and listening to some relaxing tunes while you complete your rounds.

The Bus is out on Early Access tomorrow, March 25.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.