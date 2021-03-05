It’s Time For Crusader Kings In Space

If you’ve been wondering why there haven’t been more clones of Crusader Kings, it’s because the systems that define Paradox’s game are really hard to copy! Pawley Games are going to give it a shot, though, and they’re going to do it in space.

This is Star Dynasties, an upcoming strategy game that initially looks a lot like Stellaris, but quickly takes on more of a Crusader Kings vibe with its focus on intrigue, relationships and drama. And I’m not saying that in a lazy “compare Game X to Game Y” thing, the UI and map really looks like Stellaris, and the character system really looks like Crusader Kings’.

Which, let’s be clear, I’m totally fine with if the whole thing comes together. It’s coming to Early Access on Steam on March 17.