The Best PC And Gaming Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness Sale

JB Hi-Fi is coming in clutch for all your entertainment needs this March. Whether you’re in the market for a new TV, gaming console or PC there’s plenty of deals currently online and in-stores. There’s even bargains to be had on DVDs, toys and accessories with 20% off Pop Vinyls, 15% off board games and a rad buy-two-get-one-free offer for all movies.
Beyond these offers, there’s sales on headsets microphones, speakers, phones, laptops, smartwatches and more. If you’re in the market for a new gadget or gizmo, it’s probably on sale at JB Hi-Fi.
For a quick rundown of the best deals on offer, you should check out the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for $99, the Nintendo Switch for $399 and the Sony X9000H 55″ 4K Full Array LED TV (HDMI 2.1 compatible) for $1,695. For everything else, read on.
The Best TV and Audio Deals
- LG UN8100 UHD 75″ Smart 4K TV with AI ThinQ – $1,795 (was $1,995)
- Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $149 (was $299)
- Sony X9000H 55″ 4K Full Array LED Android TV [2020] – $1,695 (was $1,895)
- Sony X9500H 65″ 4K Full Array LED Android TV [2020] – $2,695 (was $2,995)
- Sony X9500H 75″ 4K Full Array LED Android TV [2020] – $3,695 (was $3,995)
- Sony X8000H 75″ 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV [2020] – $2,295 (was $2,495)
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 – $99 (was $129)
You can check out the full range of TV deals here.
The Best PC Deals
- Asus ZenBook EVO Flip 13.3″ Full HD 2-in-1 Laptop i 7 512GB – $1,997 (was $2,597)
- Dell XPS 15 15.6″ Full HD Laptop – $2,399.20 (was $2,999)
- HP Envy 12-BA0079TU 13.3″ Full HD Laptop 512GB – $1,598 (was $1,998)
- HP Envy 13-AY0095AU X360 13.3″ Full HD 2-in-1 Laptop 256GB – $1,297 (was $$1,697)
- HP FQ2041TU 15.6″ Full HD Laptop i7 256GB – $998 (was $1,398)
- HP Spectre 15-EB-0042TX X360 15.6″ Ultra HD 2-in-1 Laptop 1TB – $3,3 57.60 (was $4,197)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.5″ i5 128GB – $890.80 (was $1,248)
- MSI Prestige 15 EVO 14″ Full HD Laptop 512GB – $1,918 (was $2,398)
You can check out the full range of PC deals here.
The Best Gaming and Accessory Deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $215.20 (was $269)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset (Lilac) – $269 (was $299)
- Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel and Pedals (PS/PC or XBO/PC) – $499 (was $599)
- Logitech G PRO X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $199 (was $249)
- Nintendo Switch – $399 (was $449)
- Nintendo Switch Lite – $298 (was $329)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller – $99 (was $109; deal in catalogue)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Headset – $239 (was $299)
- Razer Black Widow V3 Pro Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $299 (was $394)
- RIG 700HX Ultra-lightweight Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox/PlayStation – $159.20 (was $199)
You can also find most first-party Nintendo Switch games going for $64.
Check out everything currently on sale via JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness hub.
It’s been a rough couple of months, and you deserve something nice. Consider this post permission to splurge on something nice.
