The Best PC And Gaming Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness Sale

JB Hi-Fi is coming in clutch for all your entertainment needs this March. Whether you’re in the market for a new TV, gaming console or PC there’s plenty of deals currently online and in-stores. There’s even bargains to be had on DVDs, toys and accessories with 20% off Pop Vinyls, 15% off board games and a rad buy-two-get-one-free offer for all movies.

Beyond these offers, there’s sales on headsets microphones, speakers, phones, laptops, smartwatches and more. If you’re in the market for a new gadget or gizmo, it’s probably on sale at JB Hi-Fi.

For a quick rundown of the best deals on offer, you should check out the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for $99, the Nintendo Switch for $399 and the Sony X9000H 55″ 4K Full Array LED TV (HDMI 2.1 compatible) for $1,695. For everything else, read on.

The Best TV and Audio Deals

You can check out the full range of TV deals here.

The Best PC Deals

You can check out the full range of PC deals here.

The Best Gaming and Accessory Deals

You can also find most first-party Nintendo Switch games going for $64.

Check out everything currently on sale via JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness hub.

It’s been a rough couple of months, and you deserve something nice. Consider this post permission to splurge on something nice.