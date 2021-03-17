See Games Differently

The Best PC And Gaming Deals From JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness Sale

Leah Williams

Published 1 hour ago: March 18, 2021 at 10:27 am -
Filed to:deals
jb hi-fitvs
Image: iStock/Wachiwit
JB Hi-Fi is coming in clutch for all your entertainment needs this March. Whether you’re in the market for a new TV, gaming console or PC there’s plenty of deals currently online and in-stores. There’s even bargains to be had on DVDs, toys and accessories with 20% off Pop Vinyls, 15% off board games and a rad buy-two-get-one-free offer for all movies.

Beyond these offers, there’s sales on headsets microphones, speakers, phones, laptops, smartwatches and more. If you’re in the market for a new gadget or gizmo, it’s probably on sale at JB Hi-Fi.

For a quick rundown of the best deals on offer, you should check out the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 for $99, the Nintendo Switch for $399 and the Sony X9000H 55″ 4K Full Array LED TV (HDMI 2.1 compatible) for $1,695. For everything else, read on.

The Best TV and Audio Deals

lg cx oled

You can check out the full range of TV deals here.

The Best PC Deals

Image: MSI

You can check out the full range of PC deals here.

The Best Gaming and Accessory Deals

Image: Kotaku

You can also find most first-party Nintendo Switch games going for $64.

Check out everything currently on sale via JB Hi-Fi’s March Madness hub.

It’s been a rough couple of months, and you deserve something nice. Consider this post permission to splurge on something nice.

About the Author

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

