John Wick Director Working On A Ghost Of Tsushima Movie

Sony is developing a movie adaptation of last year’s terribly decent Ghost of Tsushima, Deadline reports. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski is, you guessed it, directing.

“We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said.

Ghost of Tsushima, released by Sucker Punch Productions last year, tells the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai tasked with defending his homeland during a pseudo-historical Mongol invasion. The open-world adventure game was warmly received by critics, many of whom praised its liberal use of superficial homages to Japanese cinema, most notably the work of Akira Kurosawa.

This project joins a full slate of Sony adaptations that includes an Uncharted movie, starring Spider-Man lead Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and an HBO series based on The Last of Us, with The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Throne’s Bella Ramsey as Ellie.