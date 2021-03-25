See Games Differently

John Wick Director Working On A Ghost Of Tsushima Movie

ianwalker-usa

ianwalker-usa

Published 4 hours ago: March 26, 2021 at 3:29 am -
Filed to:akira kurosawa
asad qizilbashbella ramseychad stahelskicreative worksellieenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmghost of tsushimahbohuman interestjin sakaijoeljohn wicklionsgate filmsnathan drakepedro pascalqizilbashsonysucker punch productionstom hollandtsushimavideo games
John Wick Director Working On A Ghost Of Tsushima Movie
Image: Sucker Punch / Sony
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Sony is developing a movie adaptation of last year’s terribly decent Ghost of Tsushima, Deadline reports. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski is, you guessed it, directing.

“We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said.

Ghost of Tsushima, released by Sucker Punch Productions last year, tells the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai tasked with defending his homeland during a pseudo-historical Mongol invasion. The open-world adventure game was warmly received by critics, many of whom praised its liberal use of superficial homages to Japanese cinema, most notably the work of Akira Kurosawa.

This project joins a full slate of Sony adaptations that includes an Uncharted movie, starring Spider-Man lead Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, and an HBO series based on The Last of Us, with The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Game of Throne’s Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

ianwalker-usa

ianwalker-usa

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.