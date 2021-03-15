See Games Differently

Konami’s Big-Headed Baseball Game Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: March 15, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:ai
Image: Konami
You know Power Pros, right? That big-headed baseball game Konami makes that’s hugely popular in Japan. Well, it’s getting an anime

Set in high school, the anime follows students giving their all on the diamond. What’s interesting is that the anime, which will air online, will be animated by Clover Works, the studio behind Persona 5: The Animation, The Promised Neverland, and Darling in the Franxx.

Below are some sample illustrations to provide an idea of what to expect — namely, big-headed baseball in high school!

Image: Konami Image: Konami
Image: Konami Image: Konami
Image: Konami Image: Konami
Image: Konami Image: Konami
Image: Konami Image: Konami
Image: Konami Image: Konami

