Legal Action Being Taken To Prevent Attack on Titan Manga Upload Leaks And Spoilers

After eleven and a half years, the Attack on Titan manga is drawing to a close. There are already steps being taken to prevent illegal uploads.

“Regarding illegal upload and pre-release leakage of Attack on Titan,” wrote the manga’s editor on Twitter. “We’ve begun to take legal actions against several accounts and individuals. We’ll take measures against illegal uploads of images and texts regardless of country.”

Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama turned in the final manuscript this week on March 30, which is, interestingly, also Eren Yaeger’s birthday. The final manga chapter will be released on April 6, while it won’t be until June 9 that the final volume is released.

The anime adaptation (pictured, above) has, likewise, entered into its final season. It’s hard to believe Attack on Titan is coming to an end.