Life Is Strange, Before The Storm Getting Remastered Collection

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: March 19, 2021 at 4:35 am -
Max and Chloe return with upgraded visuals. (Image: Dontnod Entertainment / Deck Nine / Square Enix)
In addition to new Life is Strange instalment True Colours, the folks at Square Enix and Deck Nine are working on a remastered bundle that collects every episode of the original Life is Strange and its prequel spin-off Before the Storm for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Stadia this fall.

This bundle, known as the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, will feature updated animations and visuals courtesy of new facial motion-capture performances as well as various engine and lighting upgrades. Other than that, these games should be exactly as fans remembered them when the series first debuted over six years ago.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Life is Strange: True Colours Ultimate Edition when it launches later this year. Not bad!

