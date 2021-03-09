Live-Action Dynasty Warriors Movie Is Hack-And-Slash Brought To Life

Koei Tecmo’s popular Dynasty Warriors series is getting a live-action cinematic version. It looks wild.

Called Dynasty Warriors, the movie will be directed by Hong Kong director Roy Chow Hin-Yeung (Nightfall) and will star Louis Koo, Wang Kai, Tony Yang, and Gulnezer Bextiyar. Variety reports that the movie has a cameo from ex-Super Junior member Han Geng.

As analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, the movie’s first trailer debuted in 2018, but Variety reports that the film, slated for release last year, was delayed due to covid-19.

Via Destructoid, have a look at the latest trailer below:

In the games, of course, there’s an onslaught of a staggering number of enemies. The movie seems to deliver that in the most over-the-top way possible.

Dynasty Warriors will be released first in Hong Kong on April 29 and in Mainland China the following day.