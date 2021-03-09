See Games Differently

Live-Action Dynasty Warriors Movie Is Hack-And-Slash Brought To Life

4

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 day ago: March 9, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:cities in china
creative worksdaniel ahmaddraftdynasty warriorsdynasty warriorsentertainment culturehan genghong konglouis koonightfallromance of the three kingdomsroy chow hin yeungtony yangvia destructoidvideo gameswang kai
Live-Action Dynasty Warriors Movie Is Hack-And-Slash Brought To Life
Screenshot: CCTV6 CHINA MOVIE OFFICIAL [email protected]
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Koei Tecmo’s popular Dynasty Warriors series is getting a live-action cinematic version. It looks wild.

Called Dynasty Warriors, the movie will be directed by Hong Kong director Roy Chow Hin-Yeung (Nightfall) and will star Louis Koo, Wang Kai, Tony Yang, and Gulnezer Bextiyar. Variety reports that the movie has a cameo from ex-Super Junior member Han Geng.

As analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, the movie’s first trailer debuted in 2018, but Variety reports that the film, slated for release last year, was delayed due to covid-19. 

Via Destructoid, have a look at the latest trailer below:

In the games, of course, there’s an onslaught of a staggering number of enemies. The movie seems to deliver that in the most over-the-top way possible.

Dynasty Warriors will be released first in Hong Kong on April 29 and in Mainland China the following day. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.