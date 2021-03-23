See Games Differently

Magic: Legends Open Beta Is Go

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: March 24, 2021 at 4:00 am -
Ash Parrish
character classescryptic studiosdigital collectible card gamesgameslegendlegends of runeterramagic in dungeons dragonsmagic the gatheringrangersportsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows gameswizard
Screenshot: Perfect World Entertainment
Cryptic Studios’ free-to-play Magic: The Gathering-meets-Diablo action card-playing game has launched into open beta via Arc Games and the Epic Games Store, giving players all over the world the chance to play the game Kotaku’s Ash Parrish said several nice things about.

Magic: Legends is colourful spells versus hordes of creatures, with that signature Magic card-dealing flavour. Players create their own Planeswalker from one of five initial classes — Necromancer, Geomancer, Mind Mage, Sanctifier, or Beastcaller — and then travel the realms, collecting artefacts and spells while dispatching enemies in brilliant bursts of light.

Players who download Magic: Legends on Arc Games will receive a Gavony Vigilante Costume, the ‘Bruiser’ skin for the Ogre Mortar creature summon, two drop boosts, and two mission boosts. Epic Games Store users who sign up before April 6 get a free Moorland Ranger Costume, Moorland Ranger Werewolf Summon Skin, and two drop boosts. What does all of that mean? I dunno, download the free game and find out.

