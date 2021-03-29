See Games Differently

Man Arrested Following Daring Pokémon Card Robbery

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 30, 2021 at 3:27 am -
Filed to:ash ketchum
collectible card gamescreative worksfictional characterskensuke nakanishipokemonpokemon trading card gamerole playing video gamesvideo game charactersyu giyu gi oh
Man Arrested Following Daring Pokémon Card Robbery
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

A 28-year-old Tokyo resident has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a trading card shop atop a six-story building to steal Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, after climbing over the side of the building with a rope.

Mainichi reports that in the early morning hours last week, Kensuke Nakanishi anchored a rope to a railing on the roof of a building in Higashi-Ikebukuro. Police say he then climbed nearly sixteen and a half feet down the building, without a safety wire, and then broke the store’s window with some sort of tool. He was caught after being captured on the security camera.

Nakanishi is accused of stealing around 80 cards from Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! worth $US9,120 ($11,933), and another $US2,370 ($3,101) in cash. The suspect has confessed, saying he did it to pay off a debt.

“I was in the rock climbing club in high school,” Nakanishi said, “so I wasn’t afraid of heights.”

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.