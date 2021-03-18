See Games Differently

Meanwhile In Warhammer 40K: Squeeze This Rat To Send Commands To Your Cyborg Dog

Ian Walker

Published 17 mins ago: March 19, 2021 at 6:00 am -
Meanwhile In Warhammer 40K: Squeeze This Rat To Send Commands To Your Cyborg Dog
Squeak, squeak. (Screenshot: Streum On Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
Despite our pleas not to, the folks at Games Workshop keep licensing Warhammer 40,000 games. At least the next one looks pretty damn good.

Necromunda: Hired Gun, revealed today by publisher Focus Home Interactive, follows a bounty hunter as he runs and guns his way across the eponymous planet. Accompanying him is an intimidating cyber-mastiff, which Kotaku was told players will control in some way with a chew toy designed to look like a large rat. Dogs are dogs, I guess, even half-mechanical ones.

Through brief snippets of gameplay, Necromunda: Hired Gun reveals itself to be a fast-paced first-person shooter à la 2014’s Titanfall or 2016’s Doom, with a variety movement options like wall-running, double-jumps, and a grappling hook. Over the course of the game, players will also be able to upgrade the main character and his deadly pooch with unique bionic augments.

Necromunda: Hired Gun arrives on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 1.

