Meanwhile In Warhammer 40K: Squeeze This Rat To Send Commands To Your Cyborg Dog

Despite our pleas not to, the folks at Games Workshop keep licensing Warhammer 40,000 games. At least the next one looks pretty damn good.

Necromunda: Hired Gun, revealed today by publisher Focus Home Interactive, follows a bounty hunter as he runs and guns his way across the eponymous planet. Accompanying him is an intimidating cyber-mastiff, which Kotaku was told players will control in some way with a chew toy designed to look like a large rat. Dogs are dogs, I guess, even half-mechanical ones.

Through brief snippets of gameplay, Necromunda: Hired Gun reveals itself to be a fast-paced first-person shooter à la 2014’s Titanfall or 2016’s Doom, with a variety movement options like wall-running, double-jumps, and a grappling hook. Over the course of the game, players will also be able to upgrade the main character and his deadly pooch with unique bionic augments.

Necromunda: Hired Gun arrives on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 1.