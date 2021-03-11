Monster Hunter Rise Is Getting A New Demo Tomorrow

If you didn’t get enough Monster Hunter Rise action the last time around, Capcom has just announced that they’ll be re-releasing an updated version of the demo tomorrow Australian time.

In a page that has appeared on the Monster Hunter Rise website, Capcom has announced that the demo will return with some bonuses. While most of the content remains the same, players will be able to use all 14 weapons this time around, and a new quest to hunt Magnamalo, a creature new to the Monster Hunter franchise.

The demo will support local and online multiplayer “as long as each player downloads the demo”, and save data cannot be transferred to Rise when it launches later this month.

“You can play the quests to slay Great Izuchi, Mizutsune, or Magnamalo up to 30 times,” Capcom says. “Once you run out of remaining tries, all five quest types, including the Basic Training Quest and the Wyvern Riding Training Quest, will become unavailable.”

If you downloaded the previous demo, you’ll see Monster Hunter Rise Demo Version 2 on the eShop from Friday Australian time. It’ll patch your existing data, and the number of available quests you can do will be reset to 30.

As for the Magnamalo quest, Capcom says its an “advanced difficulty quest” that is specifically tailor-made from the demo. And if you download the demo, you’ll get a pack with 5 mega armorskin potions, 5 mega demondrug potions, 10 energy drinks, 5 pitfall traps and 20 megapotions that can be redeemed when Rise launches on March 26.

For more information about Rise, see our huge breakdown and our preview of the game here.