Monster Hunter Stories 2 Takes Flight July 9

1

Mike Fahey

Published 2 days ago: March 9, 2021 at 7:25 am -
Filed to:amiibo
capcomcreative worksmiimonster hunternintendo 3dsrole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Screenshot: Capcom
Monster Hunter fans have a date with a newly-hatched baby Rathalos on July 9, when Capcom launches Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for the Nintendo Switch.

The original Monster Hunter Stories came out in 2016 for the Nintendo 3DS, giving players a new way to interact with the series’ mighty creatures. Instead of hunting and killing, players steal monster eggs and befriend monsties, using them to participate in turn-based battles. It’s basically a relaxed Monster Hunter game. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin casts players as the descendent of a legendary monster rider who must solve the mystery of the disappearance of the world’s dragonlike Rathalos alongside their own baby dragon pal. You can catch the new trailer at the 30-minute mark in the video of Capcom’s streaming Monster Hunter event from earlier this morning.

I’m looking forward to another more single-player-centric Monster Hunter experience. Almost as much as I’m looking forward to the Tsukino Amiibo figure accompanying the release.

Screenshot: Capcom Screenshot: Capcom

