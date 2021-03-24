See Games Differently

New Pokémon Snap Is Like Old Pokémon Snap, Only Much Prettier

Mike Fahey

Published 7 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Oh snap. (Screenshot: Nintendo)
Pokémon Snap for the Nintendo 64 is a game about rolling through islands, leisurely taking pictures of pocket monsters. All the upcoming sequel needs to please fans of the original is more of that with nicer graphics. I am pleased to report New Pokémon Snap is exactly that.

Nintendo recently held a preview event where members of the press were given a quick tour of the game and its features. We watched a Pokémon rep play through the game’s beach level twice, once in the day and once at night, in order to demonstrate how the selection of Pokémon changed depending on the time of day. At the end of the run, Professor Mirror judges photos taken, awarding them points and assigning them star values. Completionists will want to capture one through four-star pictures of each critter they come across. That will require shooting out fruit from your automated vehicle to coax them into unique poses. You can see all of this in action, from tour to judging to editing photos, in the video below.

This is good. This is what I, a big fan of the original Pokémon Snap, was hoping for. Better graphics, nice music, maybe a glass of wine (game does not include wine), and a leisurely photo tour of the Lental Region and its scenic islands.

I wanted this, we’re getting this. Hooray! Good preview, Nintendo. Kudos all involved. Now to wait for the April 30 release date to roll around.

