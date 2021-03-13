New TMNT Game Announced, Rust Servers Wiped Out By Fire, Microsoft Officially Buys Bethesda And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we find out what secrets still lurk in Bloodborne, learn how much money Roblox is worth to Wall Street, check out a new trailer for Outriders, eat a bad burger (again) and hear horror stories from game devs who worked through the recent winter storm.
I Also Accidentally Ordered A Burger From A YouTuber
In early January, Kotaku weekend editor Zack Zweizen wrote about his experience unknowingly purchasing burger delivery from popular YouTuber MrBeast. I read, laughed, shook my head, and promptly forgot it happened. Then, late last month, while home alone and hungry, I did the same damn thing with drastically different results.Read more
Star Citizen Developers Fed Up After Being Expected To Work During Devastating Texas Snowstorm
Last month, the entirety of Texas ground to a halt after a colossal winter storm pushed the state’s cordoned-off power grid to the brink. Power and heat outages, as well as resulting food and water shortages, led many businesses to temporarily shut down. This included a large number of Texan...Read more
Bloodborne’s Doll Used To Have A Lot More To Say
Everyone’s favourite video game archaeologist Lance McDonald is back with a new Bloodborne video. This time around, he’s exploring unused dialogue for the Doll, the 2015 game’s level up-granting NPC. And while the alternate voice acting is neat, it’s what she used to say that really piqued my interest.Read more
- Xbox FPS Boost Coming Soon To Fallout 4 And Other Old Bethesda Games
- Genshin Impact KFC Crossover Events In China Shut Down Over Covid-19 Concerns
- April Fallout 76 Update Will Finally Let Players Have Multiple Camps
- Regulators Approve Microsoft’s $US7.5 ($10) Billion Acquisition Of Bethesda Parent Company Zenimax Media
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Is A Brand-New Old-School Beat-Em-Up
Borderlands 3’s Next Expansion Delayed To April 8
Gearbox announced this morning that it has delayed the release of the upcoming Borderlands 3 expansion Director’s Cut almost a full month due to the severe winter storms that recently swept through its home state of Texas. The update will now launch on April 8.Read more
- Roblox Goes Public, Wall Street Decides It’s Worth Six Bethesdas
- Gordon Hall, Rockstar Leeds Founder, Dies At 51
- EA Investigating Claims An Employee Has Been Selling Rare Items
- Former Overwatch League MVP Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won Suspended Over Sexual Assault Allegations
- Dozens Of Rust Servers Wiped Out In Data Centre Fire
- GameStop Puts WallStreetBets’ Favourite Rich Guy In Charge Of Figuring Out How To Save It
- V1 Interactive Shuts Down Less Than A Year After Releasing Disintegration
