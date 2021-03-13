New TMNT Game Announced, Rust Servers Wiped Out By Fire, Microsoft Officially Buys Bethesda And More

This week on Morning Checkpoint we find out what secrets still lurk in Bloodborne, learn how much money Roblox is worth to Wall Street, check out a new trailer for Outriders, eat a bad burger (again) and hear horror stories from game devs who worked through the recent winter storm.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I Also Accidentally Ordered A Burger From A YouTuber In early January, Kotaku weekend editor Zack Zweizen wrote about his experience unknowingly purchasing burger delivery from popular YouTuber MrBeast. I read, laughed, shook my head, and promptly forgot it happened. Then, late last month, while home alone and hungry, I did the same damn thing with drastically different results. Read more

If you work at Kotaku, one day you eat a shitty burger. It’s a curse.

Star Citizen Developers Fed Up After Being Expected To Work During Devastating Texas Snowstorm Last month, the entirety of Texas ground to a halt after a colossal winter storm pushed the state’s cordoned-off power grid to the brink. Power and heat outages, as well as resulting food and water shortages, led many businesses to temporarily shut down. This included a large number of Texan... Read more

Treat your employees better ok, video game companies. Please.

Bloodborne’s Doll Used To Have A Lot More To Say Everyone’s favourite video game archaeologist Lance McDonald is back with a new Bloodborne video. This time around, he’s exploring unused dialogue for the Doll, the 2015 game’s level up-granting NPC. And while the alternate voice acting is neat, it’s what she used to say that really piqued my interest. Read more

“Git gud loser.”

News From The Past Week

Borderlands 3’s Next Expansion Delayed To April 8 Gearbox announced this morning that it has delayed the release of the upcoming Borderlands 3 expansion Director’s Cut almost a full month due to the severe winter storms that recently swept through its home state of Texas. The update will now launch on April 8. Read more

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

