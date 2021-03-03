Get A Switch, Two Mario Games And A Pro Controller For Only $599

If this isn’t your first time to the bargains rodeo, you’ll know that Nintendo Switch deals can disappear as quickly as they appear. Especially when the deal is an impressive $170 off the retail price.

If you head over to Catch, you’ll see that the online retailer is offering a massive Nintendo Switch bundle for $599. Not only do you get a brand new Switch, but you’ll also get a Pro Controller along with a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The combined RRP for this bundle is usually $729.80, so you’ll be saving yourself a huge $130.80.

Catch is offering a similar bundle for the Nintendo Switch Lite too. It doesn’t include a Pro Controller, but you’ll still get a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This bundle is $399, down from the combined RRP of $489.85.

If you need some extra storage space, you can pick up a 400gb Sandisk Ultra microSD for $70.14, down from $163.90. You can also grab a Nintendo Switch carrying case for $14.99, down from $49.99.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

