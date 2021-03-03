Get A Switch, Two Mario Games And A Pro Controller For Only $599

If this isn’t your first time to the bargains rodeo, you’ll know that Nintendo Switch deals can disappear as quickly as they appear. Especially when the deal is an impressive $170 off the retail price.
If you head over to Catch, you’ll see that the online retailer is offering a massive Nintendo Switch bundle for $599. Not only do you get a brand new Switch, but you’ll also get a Pro Controller along with a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.
The combined RRP for this bundle is usually $729.80, so you’ll be saving yourself a huge $130.80.
Catch is offering a similar bundle for the Nintendo Switch Lite too. It doesn’t include a Pro Controller, but you’ll still get a copy of Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This bundle is $399, down from the combined RRP of $489.85.
If you need some extra storage space, you can pick up a 400gb Sandisk Ultra microSD for $70.14, down from $163.90. You can also grab a Nintendo Switch carrying case for $14.99, down from $49.99.
Other Nintendo Switch deals
If you already have a Switch, or want use those bundle savings to bulk up your game library, there are a few game deals floating around.
Here’s a list of Nintendo Switch games that are currently on sale:
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $38 (down from $89.95)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise – $29 (down from $69.95)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $63 (down from $79.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $58 (down from $89.95)
- Just Dance 2021 – $58.99 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – $69 (down from $89.95)
- The Outer Worlds – $49.95 (down from $89.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $48 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – $79 (down from $99.95)
- Pokemon Sword – $67 (down from $79.95)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $24 (down from $49.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars – $66 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – $69 (down from $89.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – $64 (down from $79.95)