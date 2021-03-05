Everything We Want To See From The Rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro

After months of speculation, it appears the rumoured Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ is getting closer to reality. With reports stating the mysterious console will be ready for ‘holiday 2021’, it could be that we’re able to get our hands on the Switch Pro within the year. So far, rumours point towards a nifty 7-inch screen, 720p resolution and 4K visuals — but we don’t know much else about the new console.

With that in mind, there are certain things we’d love to see in an update Nintendo Switch. The original console is great, but there’s certainly a lot it could improve on. Here’s what we want to see from the Nintendo Switch Pro.

A console no bigger than the original Nintendo Switch

The original Nintendo Switch is an absolute whopper, and it’s fairly unwieldy for a handheld console. While an improved display for the Switch is absolutely welcome, it shouldn’t make the console any bigger or heavier.

There’s a fairly thick bezel around the original Switch’s screen, and this should be reduced before the console’s size increases. On the plus side, a larger console would make every gamer very swole — but that’s probably not what Nintendo is going for.

A bigger screen is better, but it shouldn’t come with any major caveats to portability. It should also remain compatible with the console’s Joy-Cons so everyone who’s invested in shiny new controllers doesn’t have to ditch them to enjoy the Pro.

No Joy-Con drift

Joy-Con drift has plagued Nintendo Switch controllers for the last few years, with multiple reports and lawsuits filed against Nintendo for alleged negligence in creating the controllers. The only way to avoid this in future is to redesign the Joy-Cons completely for the Pro.

The major trouble with a redesign will be complaints about having to purchase new controllers. But Joy-Con drift is a known and well-publicised problem. Surely a new console should look to address this and create more hardy controllers that last longer and don’t succumb to long-term drift.

Native Bluetooth support

As it stands, you can’t use bluetooth headphones with the Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite without specially-made adaptors. Given the shift towards no headphone jack at all in modern phones, it’s more likely users will own wireless headphones than a wired set — and it’s time for the Switch to recognise that shift.

You should be able to connect your bluetooth headphones to the console. It’s a pretty simple fix.

A better kickstand

The kickstand for the original Nintendo Switch is a bit shit, isn’t it? Because it’s quite thin and leans towards one side of the console, it’s fairly difficult to get the Switch to stand upright using the kickstand, particularly if you’re not an a completely flat surface.

A console with a larger screen will hopefully be designed a bit better with either a thicker stand, or two kickstands for better balance.

Optimised AAA blockbusters

While the hybrid handheld nature of the Nintendo Switch means any ‘Pro’ model likely won’t be able to compete teraflop-for-teraflop against the PS5 or Xbox Series X, it should still be an improvement on the original console.

The Nintendo Switch is already powerful, but a ‘Pro’ model will hopefully improve on its capability and push the boundaries of handheld gaming.

We’d love to see adventures like The Witcher 3 get a boost in the form of ‘Pro’ patches for games.

Optimised games will rock greater render distances, better textures, quicker loading times and smoother gameplay — all essential features of ‘next gen’ games. These improvements would certainly benefit The Witcher 3, but also newer titles like Doom Eternal, Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Control (which currently uses Cloud-based functionality to run).

Their downgrade on the existing Switch is noticeable, but it doesn’t have to be.

Breath of the Wild 2

It makes sense, right? We haven’t heard much from Breath of the Wild 2 since it was first announced in 2019, but the game is one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo titles. It would make for a killer ‘launch’ title for the Nintendo Switch Pro.

Breath of the Wild remains one of Nintendo’s most beautiful adventures, and its sequel should push the limits of what the Zelda franchise is capable of. Imagine travelling post-apocalyptic Hyrule in stunning 4K. This is what the Switch Pro could bring.

It’s a match made in heaven — and it would be fantastic to see the game launch as a Pro-compatible game before the end of the year. (As long as original Switch owners can also still dive in.) Fingers crossed for this one.

What do you want to see from the Nintendo Switch Pro? Will you be forking out for an updated version of the console? Pop on down to the comments below and join the discussion.