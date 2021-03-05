See Games Differently

No Really, You Should Check Out Loop Hero

Image: Loop Hero
Devolver usually has a good track record with publishing indies, but their latest title, Loop Hero, has a blend of elements that everyone should absolutely check out.

It’s a game that’s part card battler, a roguelite, city builder, a pixel-art visual novel and an RPG. Ethan played it earlier this week and found it to be one of the most creative games of the year so far. Which is understandable since it’s made by the same team behind Please, Don’t Touch Anything.

I also really love the idea of a game where you define what the loop is every turn. It’s a neat evolution from where FTL and Slay the Spire has taken us, and it provides a great board game-like vibe. It almost reminds me of Boss Monster, a card game where you build a dungeon to slay enterprising heroes trying to steal your treasure.

So today we’ll be playing Loop Hero on stream, and you can come build the loop with us! We’ll be playing live from 2.30pm AEDT to 3.30pm, our usual timeslot. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

