Nobody Saves The World Is A New Action-RPG From The Guacamelee! Devs

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: March 27, 2021 at 4:35 am -
Filed to:action video games
beat em upcalamitycreative worksdrinkbox studiosguacameleenobodyplatform gamesrpgside scrolling video gamesvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Screenshot: Drinkbox Studios
Drinkbox Studios, the makers of popular brawler Guacamelee!, have a new game on the way. It’s an action role-playing game called Nobody Saves the World.

In Nobody Saves the World, the world in question needs saving from a doomsday event called the Calamity. Though it shares a name and purpose (destroy everything) with the Calamity from Supergiant’s Bastion, this one’s less of a “faceless force of all-consuming destruction” and more of an “invading army of monsters.” Nice and simple.

You’re cast as a character named Nobody (get it?) who stumbles upon a magical wand, allowing you to change into various unlockable forms. If you want to be a ranger, you can do that. A bodybuilder? That too. How about a horse? Yup!

From a top-down perspective you’ll explore an overworld and tackle procedurally generated dungeons. Drinkbox says the game won’t have any grinding. Instead, you’ll unlock forms, abilities, progression, and the like by completing quests. Those quests can range from “break stuff” to “become a rat” to the very presumptuous “cheer up a fellow rabbit-lover.” (I’m personally more endeared by hares.)

Nobody Saves the World will be out later this year for Xbox consoles and PC. It’ll be available on Game Pass across both platforms from day one.

