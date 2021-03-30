See Games Differently

Now This Is The Way To Play Mario Kart

Published 22 mins ago: March 30, 2021 at 12:43 pm -
Filed to:mario kart
mario kart armario kart live
Image: YouTube (Totally Game/Truly)
It’s one thing to turn your living room into a Mario Kart level. But you know what the experience needs? Its own car-sized hydraulic simulator.

Instead of just enjoying the traditional Mario Kart Live AR experience, Totally Game has decided to add a bit of extra physicality to proceedings. And what better way to do that than with a hydraulic motion simulator specifically for feeling every impact of a blue shell?

Force Dynamics, which specialises in racing rigs and motion simulators, retrofitted one of their existing setups. Data is pulled in from the accelerometer on the RC cars that you get with Mario Kart Live, which then translates to bumps, shakes and movement in the seat.

Even factoring in that you don’t have a VR headset, it’s a pretty damn immersive experience. It’s the coolest way to play Mario Kart, by far, since the Mario Kart VR experienced opened in Tokyo’s Shinjuku.

I know these setups are typically used for proper racing sims like iRacing and Assetto Corsa, but it makes me wonder how versatile they are in other ventures. Could you get one of these things working with Star Citizen or Elite Dangerous, perhaps?

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

