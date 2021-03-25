See Games Differently

Oh Hell Yes, We’re Getting More Shadow Tactics

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: March 26, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
Screenshot: Shadow Tactics
Shadow Tactics is one of the best stealth/tactics games of all time, and with developers Mimimi games having done the just-as-good Desperados 3 last year, they’re returning to Shadow Tactics with a standalone expansion.

It’s called Aiko’s Choice, and the trailer for it sucks, since it shows nothing but the logo. But then, it’s Shadow Tactics, we know what it’ll look like and play like, so really, just the knowledge there’s more coming is enough good news for today.

The expansion’s Steam page has some screenshots, though, as well as some basic info:

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice focuses on one of the main game’s protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a Geisha. Although Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind her, a new enemy deeply connected to Aiko’s past reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends of deadly assassins she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past…

The expansion features three fully fledged main missions, set in brand-new environments, and three shorter interlude missions.

It’s due out in “late 2021″.

