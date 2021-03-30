Once Again, In-Person Tokyo Game Show Cancelled And Event Will Be Online

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Last year, the in-person Tokyo Game Show was cancelled due to covid-19 concerns. In its place was an online event. This year, once again, the show will be only online.

As organisers announced in an official release, this year’s theme will be Sore de mo, bokura ni wa geemu ga aru (それでも、僕らにはゲームがある) or “We’ll always have games.”

The online Tokyo Game Show ill be held from September 30 to October 3.

The first Tokyo Game Show was held in 1996, and this year marks the event’s 25th anniversary. 

